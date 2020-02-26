Buhari approves Monitoring Committee for NDDC

In line with the provisions of Part V1, Section 21 of Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a Monitoring Committee for the commission.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina who disclosed this in a statement revealed that members of the committee include, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chairman, Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, Member, and Olusola Adesola, Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Member.

Other members are; Mr Shamsuddin Bello, representing office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Charles Ikeah, representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Atanda Kolawole Musiliu, representing Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ms Aisha Umar, representing Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr M.K Mohammed, representing Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Dr Dorothy Nwodo, representing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, while Mr Alfred Abah, a Director in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, is Member/Secretary.