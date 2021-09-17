Buhari approves inclusion of Yusuf Sununu into Health Reform Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the inclusion of Dr Yuusf Sununu as the representative of House of Representatives on the Health Sector Reform Committee.

Sununu is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services and had previously served as a past Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association, an Associate member of the World Medical Association.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The Health Sector Reform Committee, under the Chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has members drawn from private and public sector health care management professionals and development partners.

Other members of the committee were representatives from the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum, among others.

The committee, set up for a period of six months, would undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt, and factor them into the development of the new Health Sector Reform Programme. (NAN)

