Buhari approves Health Reform C’ttee, names VP Osinbajo Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved setting up of a Health Sector Reform Committee, for development and implementation of a Health Sector Reform programme for Nigeria.

The committee, to be chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, would also work in collaboration with State Governments and the FCT administration.

Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the approval of the committee is sequel to a Health Sector Diagnostic Review Report, developed by a consultant, Vesta Healthcare Partners and the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said the committee would undertake a review of all healthcare reforms adopted in the past two decades and lessons learnt, and factor them into the development of the new health sector reform programme.

He added that the committee, set up for a period of six months, had members drawn from private and public sector, health care management professionals, development partners, representatives from the National Assembly, as well as the Nigeria Governors Forum among others.

Other members are: Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta ; Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health; Mr. Alex Okoh Director General, BPE; Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar, Professor in Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University College London and Director of the UCL Institute for Global Health.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council; Sen. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe; Dr Adedamola Dada; Dr Sani Aliyu and Dr Mairo Mandara would also serve in the committee.

Others are: Dr Haliru Yahaya, Emir of Shonga; Prof. Uche Amazigbo ; Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health; Dr Faisal Shuaib; Prof. Nasiru Sambo; Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa and Dr Gambo Aliyu.

Other members of the committee are: Dr Betta Edu ( Chairman Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum, representing National Council on Health); President Nigeria Medial Association and President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria;

President, National Association of Nigeria Nurses & Midwives; President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria ; Mrs Temi Marcella Awogboro ; Dr Muhammad Sadiq; Dr Azubike Tagbo and World Health Organisation, Nigeria are also members of the committee.

Vesta Healthcare Partners and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, would serve as resources persons, with observer roles in the committee.

Meanwhile, President Buhari had also approved the appointment of Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa, as the new Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“The President also named him as a member of this important committee,’’ the presidential aide added. (NAN)

