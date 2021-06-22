Buhari approves FG’s Team to engage with Twitter over suspension

President Buhari has approved the composition of the Federal Government’s Team to engage over the recent of
the operations of the microblogging and social networking service in
Nigeria.

The approval was announced in a statement in Abuja Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will chair the team.

According to a statement by Segun Adeyemi, To The President (Media) of the Minister of Information and Culture, “The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Honourable Minister of Foreign , Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Minister of State for Labour and as well as other relevant
government agencies.”

Adeyemi recalled that “following the indefinite of operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage the Federal Government over the , a view to charting a path forward.”


