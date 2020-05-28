Buhari approves decentralization of Force CID, additional Commands

Share the news













Following a memo by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), has been detached from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

The memo, which was personally signed by the IGP and sighted by PRNigeria, got Buhari’s approval and FIB has become a full-fledged Department.

He said after the FIB is excised from FCID, a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) will be appointed as Head of the new Department.

“This is expected to fully integrate intelligence-led policing strategy to the community policing initiative in addressing the threats that the dynamics of crime poses to the country,” said IGP.

According to him, Buhari, in his capacity as Chairman of the Nigeria Police Council, has approved the re-organisation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with immediate effect.

Adamu, in the memo titled, “Force Re-organisation”, said with the approval, the NPF now has eight Departments.

In order to bring Police service closer to the citizens, the Police boss said Buhari has also approved the creation of additional five Zonal Commands.

They include Ondo/Ekiti Commands with the Headquarters in Akure; Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Commands with the Headquarters in Awka; Bayelsa/Rivers Commands with the Headquarters in Yenagoa; Yobe/Borno Commands with the Headquarters in Maiduguri; and Katsina/Kaduna Commands in Katsina.

“In order to enhance the capacity of the four premiere Police Colleges in Kaduna, Ikeja, Maiduguri and Orji – Rivers towards meeting the training and capacity development projection of the Force in relation to junior cadre officers, Mr. President approved that the status of the Commandants of the Colleges be upgraded to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

“This will strengthen administration, enhance the commitment of staff, and engender higher level of discipline and the quality of training at the Colleges. These approvals were granted by the President in furtherance to the need to expand and strengthen the Intelligence Department towards driving the intelligence-led policing strategy of the Force leadership and to aid in the entrenchment of the community policing practice as approved by the Federal Government.”

By PRNigeria

