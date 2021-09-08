Buhari approves appointments of new heads of education agencies

September 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the of new executives some under the Federal of Education.

The were rolled out in continuation of the sustained efforts by the federal government to strengthen service delivery in the education sector.


NPower

The were made known in a signed by Mr Bem Goong, the Director, Press And Affairs in the ministry,  and made available to newsmen in on Wednesday.

He listed the new appointees as: Prof. Akpama Ibar as Executive Secretary, National Commission Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education; Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, Director/CEO, National Library; and Prof. Musa Maitafsir as Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute.

”All the three took effect from the Sept. 2 and would each be an initial tenure of five years,” he said.

Goong added said that the president also approved the reappointment of the Registrar/CEO, Teachers Registration of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from Aug. 1.

Similarly, Prof. Bashir Usman has been reappointed as the Executive Secretary, National Commission Nomadic Education, a second and final tenure of five years. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,