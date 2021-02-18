Buhari approves appointment of Ogbonnaya Orji as NEITI Executive Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Mr Willie Bassey, the Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced the appointment via a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said that Orji’s appointment was for a single term of five years.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007, Orji’s appointment is for a single term of five years.