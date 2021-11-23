Buhari approves appointment of mandates secretaries, heads of agencies for FCT

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Heads of Agencies and Personal Aides to the Federal Capital Terriory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

The minister made the disclosure in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Monday in Abuja.

” President Muhammadu Buhari, based on the recommendation of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and Heads of Agencies.

” Buhari also approved the appointment of others into relevant positions in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

” The appointments are in keeping with his commitment to reposition the FCTA into a more robust and service-oriented administrative structure and enhancing its operational capability.”

Bello said the mandate secretaries are Ibrahim Dantsoho, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Abubakar Ibrahim, Secretary, Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, Sani El-Katazu, Secretary, Education and Dr Abubakar Tafida, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.

The minister listed other appointees to include, Muhammad Umar, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Zakari Dobi, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat and Agboola Dabiri, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP.

” Others are Mr Obinna Ogwuegbu, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, Umar Shuaibu, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Shehu Ahmed, Executive Secretary, FCDA, Ibrahim Damisa, Managing Director, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation and Dr Muhammed Kawu, General Manager, Hospital Management Board.

“In the same vein, the minister also approved the appointment of his personal aides and the Minister of State as follows, Mohammed Mai-Bornu,Chief of Staff, Abubakar Sani, Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant, Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement and others. (NAN)

