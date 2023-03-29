Buhari approves appointment of 6 new Perm Secs.

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, following the recently conducted selection process.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) Dr Folasade

Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Mohammed Ahmed Director Communications, office of the HOCSF.

The appointees and their

states of origin are: Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe),

(Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

According Yemi-Esan, the date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course. (NAN)