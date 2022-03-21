Buhari approves additional security personnel to check insecurity in Imo

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved deployment of additional security personnel to unravel the perpetrators of violence in Imo and ensure peace in the state.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of his summon to Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the president on Monday.

According to the governor, the president has agreed to his request for more security personnel to address the security challenges facing the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was summoned following the latest attacks in Imo targeting the home of Prof. George Obiozor, and some police assets.

Obiozor is the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, and a leading voice of moderation in the affairs of the country.

Uzodinma, who confirmed that the meeting was on the insecurity in his State and the South East, said:

“Generally, it is the subject of insecurity in the South East and what is required to ensure that is properly controlled.

“We discussed that and he took seriously my recommendations and indeed I tell you, he immediately gave approval to all that which includes increase in manpower of security agencies and then logistics supports ranging from additional arms and ammunitions.’’

On his efforts to meet aggrieved parties as promised, he said his administration has continued to reach out to aggrieved politicians in the state in a bid to carry them along so that they could contribute their quota to the growth and development of the State.

He said: “Since Jan. 2020, when I came to office, one of the things I initiated was quarterly stakeholders’ meeting.

“As a matter of fact, I have had six stakeholders’ engagements. And the purpose of that engagement is to create a platform where the stakeholders will meet and will also act as an opinion poll to involve people in governance and that has yielded a lot of positive results.

“Arising from that, we have also done one on one engagement with some critical stakeholders.

“For those who are aggrieved, I don’t know if those grievances are against government or against individuals.

“But those who think are part of the political system that are not contributing positively to the current administration, we’re also reaching out to them.

“Of course, I know if anything is to go by, some of the reasonable ones have started coming back.

“If you have been following the politics of Imo of late, given the evolution we have just deployed to rescue the infrastructure, that were almost absent and our achievements so far, it has attracted a lot of support from our people.

“Leaders from Imo are together and united in commending our efforts. And if you can go to Imo State and be on ground, apart from some dissenting voices that are on your social media, I think the state is almost recovered and we’re doing very, very well.

“So, there’s no need at this point in time for people to be aggrieved over what is not in existence.’’

The governor, therefore, urged the people to be part of the growing concern, and contribute their quota towards the development of the state and support the government of the day to deliver democratic dividends.

“We need to unite ourselves, we need to be realistic with ourselves, we need to be proactive in making sure that our tomorrow is better,’’ he added.

Uzodinma also dismissed the allegation that he was culpable in some cases of insecurity in the state.

According to him, his administration with all the paraphernalia of office does not engage non-state actors in its attempt to keep peace.

“If anything is to go by, we are a God fearing government. That is why we have not used force as the only way of controlling the violence in Imo State,’’ he said.

However, the governor, who lamented that progress could not be achieved in a chaotic situation, called on the aggrieved individuals and organisations to lay down arms and engage in the dialogue initiated by the state government.

NAN reports that the president had on Sunday condemned the spate of violence in Imo in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He pledged to review the security situation in southeast part of the country.

The president, who also summoned the Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu, had also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

Aliyu, who spoke to State House correspondents after the closed door meeting with the president, reassured that the current epileptic electricity supply nationwide would soon be stabilised.

He said the problem was caused by the activities of vandals, inadequate gas supply, and maintenance of some electrical machinery. (NAN)

