Buhari approves activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st anniversary -Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved activities lined up mark Nigeria’ 61st independence anniversary.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The minister was represented by Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

said  the anniversary was for Nigerians appreciate  efforts of the country’ forbearers at gaining independence from the colonial masters.

He also said was appreciate the contributions of successive administrations toward building the country.

“This press conference, therefore, will signpost the commencement of activities for the 2021 celebration.

“As you are aware, we are just about rounding off activities marking the 60th year-long Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary celebration, which will terminate on  Sept. 30.

“In other words, the activities of the 60th  independence anniversary have been arranged dovetail into that of the 61st independence anniversary,’’ said.

He said the activities included interdenominational service on at the Centre at 2 p.m., special award ceremony/discover Nigeria on Thursday at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

The minister also said there would be anniversary parade on Oct. 1 at the  Eagle Square at 8:30 a.m. and special Juma’at service, same day at the Mosque. (NAN)

