Buhari approves accelerated promotion of 2 Army officers, subaltern

#TrackNigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the accelerated promotion of two Generals and a Subaltern of the Nigerian Army as reward for their gallantry and exemplary leadership.

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the officers were granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter insurgency operation in the Northeastern part of the country.

He explained that the two senior officers were Maj.-Gen. L.O Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters, who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The second officer is Brig.-Gen. A.B Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of Major General.

“Also promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant A.J Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion, Bauchi.

“The Federal Government has continued to demonstrate total and unflinching support to the Armed Forces in the bid to effectively contain the security situation in the country, especially activities of terrorists in the Northeast.

“In particular, the government has shown commitment to recognising excellence, dedication and commitment on the part of personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“It is in this wise that President Buhari gave his approval.

“Buhari has conveyed his personal congratulations to the promoted officers and charged them to continue to be shining examples to their colleagues.

“Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff Lieut.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, felicitates with the newly promoted officers and extends his best wishes to them in all their future endeavours,” he said. (NAN)

