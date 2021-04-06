Buhari appoints Usman Baba as Ag. IGP

  Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Usman Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed the development he addressed State House correspondents on .

He said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Buhari had on Feb. 4 extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police for three months.

Adamu spent two months and three days during the extended period. ()

