Buhari appoints Sharada as Executive Secretary, Almajiri Commission

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of outgoing Member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary of the newly established National Commission for Almajiri.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman confirmed this on Sunday night in Abuja.

According to Shehu, Sharada’s appointment followed the president’s assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023.

Sharada has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chichester, United Kingdom. (NAN)