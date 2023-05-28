Buhari appoints Sha’aban Sharada to head new Commission on Almajiri

Following his assent to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education Bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing Member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Honourable (Dr) Sha’aban Sharada as Executive Secretary.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Sunday night.

Hon. Sharada has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chichester, United Kingdom.