Buhari appoints Prof. Saad Ahmed as CMD FMC Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof, Saad Ahmed as the new Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by Eunice Akro, Assistant Director, Press and Publicity in the Ministry of Health, (FMOH), in Abuja, the appointm,ent of Ahmed takes effect on Feb. 16, 2020.

Congratulating the medical director on his appointment, the Minister, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, asked Ahmed to do his best at improving on the achievements already attained at the hospital.

Mamora advised him to focus more on service performance in order to build public trust in the health sector.

“This can be achieved by treating patients with respect. Also, work in harmony with all stakeholders in the sector and Nigerians,” he advised.

He urged him to work harmoniously with the Board members in order to surpass the legacy that was already in place at the hospital as this would go a long way to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President Buhari.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of the FMC, Jabi, Dr Alex Ideh thanked the FMoH for the support demonstrated during the process which led to the appointment, while pledging the cooperation of the Board to the new MD to enable him succeed in his mandate.

NAN, report that before his appointment as FCM CMD, Ahmed was a Professor of Pathology with the Ahmadu Bello University Nigeria, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also specialises in Anatomic pathology. (NAN)