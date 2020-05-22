Buhari appoints Prof Godswill Obioma new NECO registrar

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Godswill Obioma as Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the Council made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

He said a letter dated May 15, 2020 with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 and signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which was for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from May 14, 2020.

Obioma, a professor of Education Measurement and Evaluation, was born on 12th December 1953 and hail from Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Registrar on Friday, May 22, formally took over the affairs of the Council from the former Acting Registrar, Mallam Abubakar Gana at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.

He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Prof. Obioma has held other key positions in the education sector, among which are: Director, Monitoring, Research and Statistics, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB);

He was also the Director Monitoring and Evaluation Universal Basic Education Programme; Director Monitoring and Evaluation National Primary Education Commission and Head, Department of Science, Mathematics and Technology, University of Jos.

Until his appointment as Registrar of NECO, Prof. Obioma was the Ebonyi State Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission. (NAN)

Related