Buhari appoints personal staff- See full list

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of his personal staff.

Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity) Mallam Garba Shehu, announced the latest round of appointments in a statement Friday evening.

The statement listed Buhari’s appointed personal staff thus:

Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events) Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties) Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President) Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping) Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration) Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties) Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties) Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer) Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

According to Shehu, the above appointments took effect from May 29, 2019.

