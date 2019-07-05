Buhari appoints personal staff- See full list

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of his personal staff.

Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity) Mallam Garba Shehu, announced the latest round of appointments in a statement Friday evening.

The statement listed Buhari’s appointed personal staff thus:

  1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)
  2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)
  3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President
  4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol
  5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)
  6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)
  7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)
  8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)
  9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)
  10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)
  11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

According to Shehu, the above appointments took effect from May 29, 2019.




