Buhari appoints personal staff- See full list

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of his personal staff.
Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity) Mallam Garba Shehu, announced the latest round of appointments in a statement Friday evening.
The statement listed Buhari’s appointed personal staff thus:
- Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)
- Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)
- Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President
- Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol
- Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)
- Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)
- Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)
- Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)
- Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)
- Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)
- Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)
According to Shehu, the above appointments took effect from May 29, 2019.
