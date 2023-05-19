Buhari appoints Oluwatoyin Madein as substantive AGF

Dr Oluwatoyin Madein

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Oluwatoyin Madein as a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation, following the successful conduct of a selection process to fill the existing vacancy.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Friday in Abuja in a statement by Mr Mohammed Ahmed, Director Communication in her office.

Yemi-Esan said the appointment is with effective from Thursday May 18, adding that the new appointee is to resume immediately. (NAN)