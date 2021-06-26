Buhari appoints Obinna as PPPRA Chairman 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman, Product Pricing Regulatory (PPPRA).

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a .

Adesina said the president also approved the reappointment the ’s Executive Secretary, Mr Abdulkadir Saidu for another four years.

According to him, the appointment Obinna as Chairman Governing for a four- term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) the Product Pricing Regulatory (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003. (NAN)

