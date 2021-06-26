Buhari appoints Obinna as PPPRA Chairman 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman, Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Adesina said the president also approved the reappointment of the agency’s Executive Secretary, Mr Abdulkadir Saidu for another four years.

According to him, the appointment of Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003. (NAN)

