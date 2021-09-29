Buhari appoints new Provost for FCE Abeokuta

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Rafiu Adekola Soyele as the Provost of the Federal College of Education, Abeokuta, Ogun state.



A statement from the Office of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, signed by the Director Press and Public Relations, Ben. Bem Goong, said the appointment is for an initial period of four years in the first instance and with effect from the 14th September, 2021.

Until his appointment, Dr. Soyele had been Head, Department of English, Dean of School, Director, Centre for Degree Programme, Deputy Provost and Acting Provost, all in the same institution.



He is also a member, Nigerian Institute of Management and Fellow, Chattered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management.

