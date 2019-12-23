Buhari appoints new Postmaster General, others in Communications Parastatals

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) as the new Postmaster General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).He replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (South West) according to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina on Monday.

Adesina also announced a flurry of other appointments in parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy The presidential spokesman said the appointments were in furtherance of Buhari’s desire of “fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry”

Therefore, in Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation while Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

At the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman while Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North West). Also Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo has been appointed as as Board Member

Furthermore at Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) the statement said, Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure

There were also fresh appointments into the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat) where Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman while Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development and Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services.Also Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.