Buhari appoints new Postmaster General, others in Communications Parastatals

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed  Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) as  the new Postmaster General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).He replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi  (South West) according to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina on Monday.

Adesina also announced a flurry of  other appointments in parastatals under the Ministry of  Communications and Digital Economy       The presidential spokesman said the appointments were in furtherance of  Buhari’s desire of “fast-tracking the targets and mandate of the Ministry”

Therefore,  in  Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation while Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

At the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)  Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman while  Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki    (North West). Also Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo  has been appointed as as Board Member   

Furthermore at  Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) the statement said, Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure

There were also fresh appointments into  the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat) where Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu  as Board Chairman while Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development and  Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services.Also Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive  Director, Administration.




