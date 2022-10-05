Buhari appoints new Postmaster General of NIPOST

By Tolu Aiyegbusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Adepoju Sunday as the new Postmaster General (PMG)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

This is contained in a statement signed by Uwa Suleiman, the spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Suleiman said: “ The appointment followed the recommendations made by Pantami.’’

She said that Sunday was appointed for an initial term of five (5) years.

The new appointee is a professional accountant and a former member of the House of Representatives who represented Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo state.

The appointment of the new PMG of NIPOST is with immediate effect. (NAN)

