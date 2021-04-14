By Chimezie Godfrey



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointments into key establishments in the education sector.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Ben Bem Goong and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to him, the appointments are: Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo – Chairman, Governing Board, National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja , Prof. Abdullahi A. Abba – Pro- Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue State, and Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje – Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) Kaduna.

Others are Dr. Benjamin Ogbole Abakpa -Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC), Abuja, Prof. Paulinus Chijikoke Okwelle – Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Abuja, Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad – Director/CEO, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala Borno state, and Mrs. Hajo Sani (OON) – Ambassador / Permanent delegate of Nigeria to United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Goong stressed that all the appointments are with effect from the 16th March, 2021.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

