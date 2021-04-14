Buhari appoints new heads for NCCE, NBTE, others

By Chimezie Godfrey


President Muhammadu   has approved appointments into key establishments in education sector. 

This was disclosed in a statement by Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Ben Bem Goong and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to him, appointments are:  Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo  – Chairman, Governing Board, for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja , Prof. A.  Abba –  Pro- Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Benue State, and  Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje – Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) Kaduna. 

Others are Dr. Benjamin Ogbole Abakpa   -Executive Secretary, National Senior  Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC), Abuja, Prof. Paulinus Chijikoke Okwelle – Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Abuja,  Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad  –   Director/CEO, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala Borno state, and Mrs. Hajo Sani (OON)      – Ambassador / Permanent delegate of to United Nations Educational  Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Goong stressed that all the appointments are with effect from the 16th March, 2021. 

