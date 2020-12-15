Buhari appoints new Director General for NABDA

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Abdullahi Mustapha as the new Director General/CEO of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Information Officer, NABDA, Nkiruka Amakeze and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

According to her, the appointment took effect from 27th October, 2020.

She stated that Prof Mustapha took over from Prof. Alex Akpa who had been on acting capacity for over two years.

“Prior to his appointment, Mustapha was a Professor at the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, where he held several academic and administrative positions.

“He was the Pioneer Head of Department, Chemistry, Chairman, and University Senate Committee on examination related misconduct.

“At Kano University of Science and Technology Wudil, he held many positions which include: Dean, Faculty of Science and Science Education, Deputy Dean, School of Post Graduate studies and Head of Department Chemistry.

“A Professor of Chemistry, Mustapha was a visiting Professor at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Katsina (UMYUK), Katsina State and the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.

“He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Chemist (MICCON); Royal Society ofChemistry, United Kingdom (MRSC) and Fellow Chemical Society ofNigeria (FCSN),” she stated.

Amakeze further disclosed that the new NABDA DG/CEO is an astute Professor with over 41 scientific publications and a book titled: Multidentate Ligands in the Synthesis of Multimetallic Compounds: The synthetic approach.

She also revealed that Prof. Mustapha is an indigene of Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano state.

According to her, the DG/ CEO has already assumed office on the 30th November, 2020.