Buhari appoints new CEOs for NHIS, NCDC

#TrackNigeria- President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of appointment of the Current Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf who has been on administrative leave.The president has equally approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo as the new Executive Secretary.

A statement by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Media & PR ,Federal Ministry of Health, said Monday, these developments followed the recommendations of report by an Independent Fact Finding Panel on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),

Similarly, the statement added that the President also approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to exercise full powers of the Council pending the constitution of a new Board.

President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Andreas Ihekweazu as Director –General (DG) of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).the appointment is in line with the provisions of section 11(1)(3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(Establishment) Act, 2018.

