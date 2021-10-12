Buhari appoints new CEO for NEPC

October 12, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior to President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday.

According to Shehu, appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with provision of Section 7 (1) of NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

appointment is with effect from 27th November, 2021,Shehu said further.

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in law from Ahmadu Bello University, was Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to Governing of Council.


