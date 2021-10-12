Buhari appoints new CEO for NEPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday.

According to Shehu, the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

The appointment is with effect from 27th November, 2021,Shehu said further.

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.





Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...