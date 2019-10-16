Buhari appoints new aides for First Lady, Aisha – See List

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new aides for the First Lady, Aisha, his wife.

Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to First Lady of Nigeria, State House,Abuja announced the appointments in a statement Wednesday.

According to Haruna: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the following aides to the First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria:Dr. Mairo Al-makura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM); Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD);Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations; Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events and Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events.

The appointments take immediate effect, the statement said.