Buhari appoints Nasiru Ila, Senior Aide on National Assembly Matters



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Honourable Nasiru Baballe Ila as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday.



Hon Nasiru, a product of Victory College, Alexandria and West London College, United Kingdom, was a successful businessman with interests in haulage, ginnery and tannery before his foray into politics.



In 2011 and 2015, he was voted into the lower chamber of the National Assembly as a member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano.



The Chartered member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, (ANAN), replaces Hon. Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub who has been appointed Minister by the President.





