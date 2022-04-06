Buhari appoints Muhammed Abdullahi as new minister of environment

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed Abdullahi as the new Minister of Environment, with effect from 6 April, 2022.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Until his appointment, Abdullahi was the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.

According Mustapha, the President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

