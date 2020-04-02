Buhari appoints Medical Directors for Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, FMC, Jalingo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Medical Directors for Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, Cross River State, and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State.

Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity)Mr. Femi Adesina who disclosed this in a statement gave the names of those appointed as Dr Bassey Eyo Edet, and Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu, respectively.

According the statement from the Presidency, Dr Edet hails from Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, and graduated from University of Calabar in 1998. He is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College in Psychiatry, and also Fellow of the National Institute of Management Consultants.

His appointment as Medical Director, for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.

Also the Adesina said Dr Aisha Shehu Adamu is a Consultant Physician Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist. She hails from Karin-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, and graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1995. She completed her Residency in 2008, and received Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College.

Her appointment as Medical Director for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.