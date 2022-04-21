Buhari appoints Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant on Employment, Job Creation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mrs Matilda Mmegwa as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Employment and Job Creation (Office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment.)

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the new Senior Special Assistant, who has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and international organisations, will work under the leadership of the Minister of Labour and Employment on issues of job creation.

Mrs Mmegwa brings to the position over 30 years’ experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development.

She is an internationally decorated Presenter/Keynote Speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009.

Mrs Mmegwa has served as Senior Consultant and Strategy Advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Ghana.

She holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance.

