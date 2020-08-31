Buhari appoints Malami member APC Consultative Committee

President Muhamamdu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has appointed Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN as a member of a tripartite meetings of the Executive and Legislature with the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister Justice which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday 31st August, 2020.

According to the statement, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo is to serve as the Chairman of the 11-member Consultative Committee.

Other Members of the Committee included, Secretary to the Government

of the Federation; Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff; Professor Ibrahim

Agboola Gambari, the Senate President; Dr. Ahmad Lawan. Deputy Senate

President Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, and Senate Majority Leader, Senator

Yahya Abdullahi.

Also appointed as members of the committee are the Speaker of the House of the Representative; Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker; Ahmed Idris Wase, House Majority Leader, Ogor Okuweh’ the Chairman of the

All Progressive Congress Caretaker Committee, the Governor of Yobe State; Mai Mala Buni , as well as the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee; Akpan Udoedehe.

Inaugurating the Committee on Monday at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari charged members of the

Committee to work towards improving the communication and coordination as well as to ensure regular consultation between the party members

and the government for the development of the nation.

Mr. President who expressed great faith and confidence in the newly inaugurated Consultative Committee urged the Committee Members

to work for unity and harmony of the party.

He asked them to ensure that party faithful and various organs of the

government work patriotically as one entity in order to move the

country forward.

In his address at the occasion, the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha said that synergy amongst organs of the

government engenders development of the nation.

He said that it was out the desire and the commitment of the government to strengthen the relationship among organs of the

government that the administration implores executive officials to see

organs of the government as partners.