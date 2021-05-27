President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

This was disclosed Thursday in a statement by Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East, code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Major General Yahaya replaces late Lt Gen I.Attahiru as COAS.

Attahiru and 10 others died in an air crash in Kaduna recently.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

