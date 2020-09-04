Buhari appoints Mairiga Executive Secretary Federal Loan Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ibrahim Mairiga as the Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB).

Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a statement by Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director Information, Office of the HOCSF on Friday in Abuja.

According Yemi-Esan, the appointment took effect from July 24 for a term of four years in the first instance.

She stated that the new appointment called for dedication, hardwork and commitment for the realisation of the mandate of the board.

Yemi-Esan advised Mairiga to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge to bear on the task ahead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mairiga from Gombe State, holds Master’s Bachelor’s Degrees in History obtained from University of Maiduguri and Bayero University, Kano, respectively.

He has attended many professional courses within and outside Nigeria.

Before his current appointment, Mairiga was Director, Employment Mobility and was overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the HOCSF. (NAN)