Buhari appoints Maina Bukar as DG of NAGGW

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the appointment of Dr. Yusuf Maina Bukar as the Director General of National Agency for the Great Green Wall, NAGGW, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The Federal Ministry of Environment made this announcement in a press statement issued to journalists by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Environment, Saghir El-Mohammed in Abuja on Friday.

According to the statement, Dr. Yusuf is a Ph D holder in “The Impact of the Emerging Climate Change Risks on Sustainable Urban Growth” from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, Master of Science Degree in “Advanced Sustainability of the Built Environment” from the University of Dundee, UK and Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

It said Yusuf has expertise in Climate Change Adaption and Sustainable Development

Dr. Yusuf is a member of Nigerian Environmental Society.

His appointment is for a four (4) year term and takes effect from 4th April, 2022.

