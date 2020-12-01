Buhari appoints Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim as DG NAPTIP

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

 

 

 

 

This was disclosed in a statement Tuesday signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement said, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim,  who hails from Nasarawa State is a holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

 

 

 

Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.

 

