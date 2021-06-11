Buhari appoints Ilelah as NBC Director-General

 President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja Friday.

He said Mr Ilelah’s appointment five years tenure in the first instance.

The statement signed and made available to newsmen by Mr  Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture. (NAN)

