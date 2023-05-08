Buhari appoints Humanitarian Director, Grema into NEDC Governing Board

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of a twelve- member North East Development Commission Governing board which includes the Director, Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Alhaji Grema Ali.

The President, in a letter addressed to the Senate President Ahmed Lawan on May 3, 2023 asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the 12 nominees as members of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of twelve (12) nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.

‘‘The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North East Development Commission will end on 7th May, 2023.’’

The nominees include: Barr. Bashir Bukar Baale, Chairman, (North East, Yobe), Suwaiba Idris Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North East, Taraba), Musa Umar Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North East, Bauchi), Dr Ismaila Nuhu Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North East, Adamawa) and Umar Abubakar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North East, Gombe).

Others are Grema Ali, member, (North East, Borno), Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South East), Hon. Mrs Hailmary Ogolo Aipoh, member, (South-South), Air Commodore Babatunde Akanbi (rtd), member, (South West), Mustapha Ahmed Ibrahim, member, (North West), Hadiza Maina, member, (North Central) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.