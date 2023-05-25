Buhari appoints Garzali Abubakar to head  National Agricultural Dev. Fund

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Garzali Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the president also approved the appointment of Mrs. Aduke Bamidele Hussain as Board Chairman of the organisation.

The president also appointed Dr. Hussaini Mohammed (North Central Representative); Mohammed Umar (North West Representative); Abdulsalam Yahaya Ahmed (North East),Mrs. Stella Uzokwe (South East); Stephen Ikata (South South and Olufunlayo Faloye (South West) as board members of the organisation. (NAN) (