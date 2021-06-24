Buhari appoints Emmanuel Jime as Executive Secretary Nigerian Shippers’ Council

June 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this a statement Thursday.

He said, Mr Jime, who holds a Bachelor’ degree Law, brings his wealth of the new role having distinguished himself several public offices.

Jime was at a time Managing Director at the Nigeria Authority (NEPZA), a two-term member of the representing Makurdi/Guma Federal constituency Benue State between 2007 and 2015, and Speaker of the of Assembly from 1992 1993.

The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure, the statement said.

Tags: , ,