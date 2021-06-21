Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC Secretary, names Board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was disclosed in a statement Monday by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

According to Gwandu, the appointment is for a fresh tenure of five years.

Also appointed as Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are Luqman Muhammad (South South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

He said this appointment was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

According to the statement EFCC has been operating without Board Members since 2015, the Justice Minister’s media aide said.



Buhari has already directed that the.names be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

