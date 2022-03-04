Buhari appoints Echono as new Executive Secretary of TETFund

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc Sunday T. Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFUND.

Echono takes over from Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro whose five year tenure will end on 18th March 2022.

Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.

Prior to his appointment he had served as Permanent Secretary Fed. Min of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETFund among other important National assignments.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

