Buhari appoints Dr Yakusak as new CEO of NEPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to the presidential aide, the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.
”The appointment is with effect from Nov. 27, 2021,” he added.
Until his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.
He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council. (NAN)