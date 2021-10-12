Buhari appoints Dr Yakusak as new CEO of NEPC

Muhammadu has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Director/Chief Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the appointment is an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

”The appointment is with effect from Nov. 27, 2021,” he added.

Until his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council. (NAN)

