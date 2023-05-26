Buhari appoints Dr Garzali Abubakar to head National Agricultural Development Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Garzali Muhammed Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund.
According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President also approved the appointment of the following as Chairman and members of the Board of the organisation:
Mrs. Aduke Bamidele Hussain – Chairman, Dr. Hussaini I. Mohammed (North Central Representative);
Mr. Mohammed Umar (North West Representative);
Mr. Abdulsalam Yahaya Ahmed (North East Representative);
Mrs. Stella Uzokwe (South East Representative);
Mr. Stephen Ikata (South South Representative);
Mr. Olufunlayo Oluwole Faloye (South West Representative).