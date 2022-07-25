Buhari appoints Degereji as provost FCE, Yola

By Ibrahim Kado

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Mohammed Degereji, as the Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola.

This is contained in a statement by the college Principal Information Officer, Mr Bashiru Abdullahi in Yola on Monday.



Abdullahi said that the appointment was for an initial period of four years and with effect from June 20.



He said that prior to his appointment, Degereji served in key strategic leadership positions in the institution.



“Degereji, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Physics, displayed his versatility as a leader by successfully serving as the pioneer Director of the College Centre of Excellence as well as the Science Research Centre of the institution.



“Until his appointment, he served as the Coordinator of the World Bank/Adamawa assisted programme for the provision of education for the out of school children under the auspices of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BBESDA).



“He has a Bachelor of Science (Physics) from the University of Maiduguri and Masters Degree in Engineering on Electrical Power System from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi,” he said.



According to Abdullahi, the new provost also holds a Doctorate Degree from the University of Leeds in the UK with specialisation in Energy Physics.



“Degereji is a member of several national and international professional bodies including NIM, WEC, IOP, NIO to mention a few.



“ The provost is happily married with children,” he said. (NAN)

