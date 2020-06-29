Buhari appoints DCP Aliyu Musa as Chief Personal Security Officer

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

This was disclosed Monday evening in a statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

According to the statement, DCP Musa, from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station, hails from Niger State.

Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda.

