Buhari appoints Chief Economic Adviser

A Chief Economic Adviser the President (CEAP) has been appointed.

He is Dr Doyin Salami, up now Chairman of the Presidential Economic Council (PEAC).

Adviser the President (Media and Publicity) Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

A 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London, Doyin Salami, 59, is Managing Director and Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Fellow/Associate Professor.

The Chief Economic Adviser the is expected address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend the national economic policies foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

