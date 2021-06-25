Buhari appoints Chairman, Executive Secretary for PPPRA

has approved the of a Chairman, and an Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). 

This was disclosed in a statement Friday Femi , Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

According to , the Chairman is Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

The of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003, the statement said.

 

