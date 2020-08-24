Buhari appoints Chairman, Council Members, Exec Sec of Commission for Persons with Disabilities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Governing Council and appointment of Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement Monday evening.

According to the Act, the Commission shall be headed by a Part-Time Chairman and six Members who shall be Persons with Disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation subject to confirmation of the Senate for a four-year term of office in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.

The Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the Commission, shall also be a Person with Disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.

The statement from the Presidency listed the names, designations and geo-political zones of members of the Management of the Commission as approved by President Buhari thus:

Hon. Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa – Chairman – North West Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja – Member – South East Philomena Isioma Konwea – Member – South South Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola – Member – South West Amina Rahma Audu – Member – North West Mrs Esther Andrew Awu – Member – North Central Abba Audu Ibrahim – Member – North East James David Lalu – Executive Secretary – North Central

August 24, 2020